Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 44 lakh shares of this infra firm in Q4, do you own it?

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 44 lakh shares of Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), a Hyderabad-based construction and infra firm, in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 13.56 per cent stake or 8.27 crore shares in the company at the end of Q4.

While Jhunjhunwala held 6.67 crore shares or 10.94% stake, his wife Rekha owned 2.62% stake or 1.60 crore shares at the end of last quarter.

In the December quarter of the previous fiscal, the couple held 12.8% stake or 7.8 crore equity shares of the firm.

While Jhunjhunwala's shareholding remained unchanged at 6.67 crore, his wife Rekha's stake stood at 1.16 crore shares at the end of the December quarter. That amounts to a purchase of an additional 44 lakh shares by the couple in the last quarter.

Holdings of promoters of the firm remained unchanged at 19.68% in the March quarter.FIIs reduced their holdings from 11.62% in the December quarter against 8.89% stake in the March quarter.

Also read: This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock rises over 2% on nod to interim dividend

However, the number of FII investors rose from 133 to 138 in the said quarter.

Mutual funds too raised their holdings in the company from 12.12% in December quarter from 12.23% in the March quarter.

NCC stock ended 0.71% lower at Rs 69.60 on April 13 against the previous close of Rs 70.10 on BSE. The share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

The share has lost 8.18% in one year and fallen 1% in 2022. However, it has gained 12% in a month and 0.72% in a week.

Also read: This multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is on a roll; here’s why

Market cap of the firm on April 13 stood at Rs 4244.53 crore on BSE. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 98.45 on July 12, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 55.80 on February 24, 2022.

NCC reported a net profit of Rs 76.42 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against Rs 71.20 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 3014.94 crore in Q3 of last fiscal against Rs 2126.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating profit excluding other income climbed 7.90% to Rs 276.38 crore in the December quarter against Rs 357.24 crore against Q3 of FY20.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector.

The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: ICICI Securities bets on this stock; here's why

Also read: This stock owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rises 15% as Nomura sees 115% upside