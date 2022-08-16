Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned shares fall after his death; Aptech, Star Health major losers

Most of the shares in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio were trading lower today following his sudden death on Sunday. Aptech Ltd and Star Health fell up to 5 per cent in early trade. His portfolio comprised 32 stocks.

Big Bull's major bet Titan Company was down 1.54 per cent to Rs 2,433 against the previous close of Rs 2,471.95 on BSE. Market cap of the luxury goods firm stood at Rs 2.20 lakh crore.

The stock was the top holding of the big bull in terms of value. Jhunjhunwala along with his wife Rekha owned shares worth Rs 11,086.9 crore with a stake of 5.10 per cent at the end of June quarter.

The stock ended 0.01 per cent higher at Rs 2,471.95 on August 12. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

The big bull's wife Rekha owned shares worth Rs 3,348.8 crore in the multi-brand footwear retail chain in India. She owned 14.40 per cent stake or 39,153,600 shares in the firm at the end of June quarter.

Aptech Ltd, in which the big bull held (a maximum in percentage terms) 23.40 per cent stake or Rs 225 crore investment in Q1, was trading 3.67 per cent lower at Rs 224.20 on BSE today.

Star Health Insurance stock was the major loser today, shedding 4.79 percent to Rs 662.75 against the previous close of Rs 696.10 in early trade. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a promoter of Star Health. He (14.39 per cent or 8.28 crore shares) and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala (3.10 per cent or 1.78 crore shares) held 17.49 per cent stake in the firm as of June 2022 quarter, shareholding pattern data show. The Jhunjhunwalas' stake in the insurance firm was worth Rs 7,017.5 crore.

The stock ended 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 696.10 on August 12. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 40,104 crore.

Another stock of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio Tata Motors lost 0.68 per cent to Rs 480.75 today against the previous close of Rs 477.50. The late investor owned shares worth Rs 1,731.1 crore in the auto maker at the end of June quarter. He owned 1.5 per cent stake or 36,250,000 shares in Tata Motors at the end of last quarter.

In the last trading session, the stock ended 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 477.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Crisil Ltd stock fell 0.56 per cent to Rs 3,243 against the previous close of Rs 3261.60 on BSE. Jhunjhunwala owned stake worth Rs 1,301.9 crore in the credit rating firm in the June quarter. He held 5.50 percent or 4,000,000 shares in the company in the last quarter. On August 12, the stock closed 1.30 per cent lower at Rs 3,261.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 23,824 crore.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare, another of his portfolio component, were trading 0.20 per cent lower at Rs 281.30 on BSE.

However, there were exceptions. Shares of Metro Brands rose 0.23 per cent to Rs 856.25 today against the previous close of Rs 854.30. The stock had ended 5.13 per cent higher at Rs 854.30 on August 12. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 23,199 crore.