Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife Rekha lost Rs 244 crore in Delta Corp in one year

A slump in the share price of casino and gaming player Delta Corp has left ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala poorer by Rs 244.90 crore in last one year. Delta Corp share price has fallen 45.87% or 122.45 points during the period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.15 crore shares or 4.24% stake in the firm at Rs 266.95 per share on August 21, 2018. Total value of his stake at the end of June 2018 quarter stood at Rs 306.99 crore. Delta Corp share price traded at Rs 144.50 in trade today valuing his holding at Rs 166.17 crore. His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 3.14% or 85 lakh shares of Delta Corp at Rs 266.95 per share on August 21, 2018.

Total value of her stake at the end of June 2018 quarter stood at Rs 226.90 crore. Delta Corp share price stood at Rs 144.50 in trade today valuing her holding at Rs 122.82 crore.

Investors in Delta Corp share have lost Rs 3,217.41 crore during the last one year. On August 21 last year, the market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 7,144.66 crore. It has fallen to Rs 3,927.25 crore today.

The mid cap share has fallen 12.37% in last five days. Delta Corp share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 116.05 on July 31 this year. Delta Corp share touched a 52-week high on August 31, 2018.

Delta Corp share has lost 45.87% during the last one year and fallen 43.13% since the beginning of this year.

In comparison, Sensex has fallen 3.94% during the last one year and risen 2% since the beginning of this year.

Delta Corp reported consolidated net profit of Rs 196.44 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 155.48 crore for the fiscal ended March 2018. Its revenue rose to Rs 829.10 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019 from Rs 636.28 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018. Basic earnings per share for 2019 fiscal stood at Rs 7.30 compared to Rs 5.92 for fiscal ended 2018. Return on capital employed rose to 15.79% in last fiscal compared to 13.95% for the fiscal ended 2018.

Net profit per share rose to Rs 7.25 in last fiscal compared to Rs 5.81 for the for the fiscal ended 2018. In the first quarter of current fiscal, net profit of Delta Corp rose 2.58% to Rs 42.48 crore compared with Rs 41.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018.

Sales fell 0.40% to Rs 186.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 compared with Rs 187.25 crore during the quarter ended June 2018.

Delta Corp is engaged in the entertainment and gaming, real estate, hospitality and aviation segments of the industry. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. It owns approximately three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.