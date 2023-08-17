scorecardresearch
Ramkrishna Forgings shares in focus on Rs 145 crore order

Ramkrishna Forgings shares in focus on Rs 145 crore order

Ramkrishna Forgings said the new deal is poised to strengthen its foothold in Europe by expanding its product range and contributing to the efficiency and performance of vehicles in the region.

Ramkrishna Forgings said the new business leverages its proven track record and expertise to venture into a new realm of automotive components.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings will be in focus after the company bagged a Rs 145 crore worth orders in the European Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sector. Ramkrishna Forgings, which supplies rolled, forged, and machined products said it was awarded a business contract valued at 16 million euros under a long-term agreement that will span four years.

It will solidify the company's position in the European Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sector, Ramkrishna Forgings said.

"Having successfully served the same OEM for the past 5 (five) years by supplying Front Axle Components, the Company has now been entrusted with the production and delivery of Differential components. This expansion into Rear Axle components stands as a testament to the company’s quality and reliability in the eyes of the OEM, paving the way for further collaboration and growth in their partnership, also enhancing the Company's presence in the European market," Ramkrishna Forgings said.

Ramkrishna Forgings said the new business leverages its proven track record and expertise to venture into a new realm of automotive components. With this development, the company is poised to strengthen its foothold in Europe by expanding its product range and contributing to the efficiency and performance of vehicles in the region, Ramkrishna Forgings said.

Whole Time Director & CFO Lalit Kumar Khetan said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract, which not only attests to the quality of our products but also demonstrates the trust that OEMs place in our capabilities. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to innovation, precision, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to further fortifying our presence in the European market.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 17, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
