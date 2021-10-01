Rs 5 to Rs 46: This stock turned into a multibagger in six months

Rattanindia Enterprises stock has delivered 841% returns to its shareholders in six months. The share has surged from Rs 4.95 on April 30, 2021 to Rs 46.6 today, translating into 841% returns in the last six months.

In comparison, Sensex has surged 19.57% during the period. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Rattanindia Enterprises stock on April 30 this year would have turned into Rs 9.41 lakh today. Rattanindia Enterprises stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 653.87% in one year and risen 548.89% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6,054 crore on BSE. The stock hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 46.6 in early trade today on BSE.

Total 1.89 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 85.76 crore on BSE.

The share hit 52-week high of Rs 70.65 on July 27, 2021 and 52 week low of Rs 4.48 on April 6, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 2021, four promoters held 74.75% stake or 103.32 crore shares and 95,624 public shareholders owned 25.25% stake or 34.90 crore shares of the company.

93,914 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 11.05 crore shares or 8% stake at the end of June quarter.

224 shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter.Nine foreign portfolio investors held 8.69% stake or 12 crore shares in the firm.

However, the financial performance is not in line with the bumper rise in stock of the firm.

The firm reported sales of Rs 1 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal against zero sales in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

It logged a loss of Rs 0.83 crore in June quarter against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in June 2020 quarter.

The firm has clocked zero sales from quarter ended September 2018 till December 2020 quarter of the last fiscal.

The firm has outclassed its peers in terms of stock performance in the last six months.

While Adani Transmission share has gained 57%, share of NTPC has risen 30% in six months. Share of another peer PowerGrid Corp has climbed 18.29% during the period.

JSW Energy stock has clocked the highest, 328% rise in the last six months.

Recently, RattanIndia Enterprises started its drone business with its wholly owned subsidiary- NeoSky India Limited. Also, the company has made a strategic investment in the US-based urban drone logistics platform- Matternet.

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd, formerly RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited is engaged in involved setting up of its power project in India for generation of thermal power. The company is seeking consultancy options in generation, transmission, and distribution of power.

