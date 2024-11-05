scorecardresearch
Business Today
Raymond shares in news today post Q2 earnings 

Raymond stock rose 1.97% to Rs 1686.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1653.70 on BSE

Raymond shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of Raymond Ltd are in news today after the conglomerate reported its Q2 earnings. Raymond reported a 63 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.01 crore in Q2 of this fiscal against net profit of Rs 161.16 crore in the year-ago period. Total income climbed to Rs 1,100.70 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 512.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. 

Raymond stock rose 1.97% to Rs 1686.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1653.70 on BSE. Total 0.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.46 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 11,226 crore on BSE.   

Raymond stock opened higher at Rs 1581 today. Raymond has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.  

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 50.6, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts. Raymond shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Shares of Raymond have fallen 10 per cent in a year and fell 3 per cent in 2024.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 05, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
