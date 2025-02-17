Reliance Infrastructure shares sink as Q3 loss surges eight times

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 7% in early deals on Monday after the Anil Ambani-led firm reported a rise in net loss by eight times for the December 2024 quarter.

Reliance Infrastructure shares fell 7% to Rs 232.50 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,487 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Reliance Infrastructure stands at 41.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Reliance Infrastructure shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Reliance Infrastructure stock has a negative PE ratio of -3.94 and a price to book ratio of 1.15. Earnings per share of the stock is negative at -60.46. Return on equity is also negative at -29.27, according to the BSE website.

Consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,298.35 crore in the December quarter against a net loss of Rs 421.17 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income rose to Rs 5,129.07 crore from Rs 4,717.09 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses fell to Rs 4,963.23 crore in Q3 from Rs 5,068.71 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services for power, roads, metro rail, and other infrastructure sectors.

