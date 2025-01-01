Reliance Power shares rose 5% in fag-end trade today, here's why

Reliance Power share price today: Shares of Reliance Power Ltd hit an upper circuit in the fag end of trading on Wednesday amid a surge in the benchmark indices. The rally in the Anil Ambani led firm came after Sasan Power Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power made a bullet payment of US$150 million to IIFCL, UK, fulfilling its debt obligation on December 31, 2024.

Reliance Power stock rose 5% to Rs 44.68 against the previous close of Rs 42.56 on BSE.Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 17,947 crore. Total 33.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.89 crore on BSE.

Reliance Power shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Reliance Power's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 48.6, which signals the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

"Sasan Power Limited (Sasan Power), a subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited (Reliance Power), has made a bullet payment of US$150 million to IIFCL, UK, fulfilling its debt obligation on 31 December 2024. This repayment will bolster Sasan Power’s debt coverage metrics, improve liquidity, and enhance its credit rating. Sasan Power operates a 3960 MW Ultra Mega Power Plant (UMPP) in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh, which is the world’s largest integrated coal-based power plant. It boasts a captive coal mining capacity of 20 MTPA."

The plant supplies electricity to 14 Discoms distribution companies (DISCOMs) across seven states—Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and New Delhi—at the lowest tariff in India of Rs. 1.54 per unit, benefiting more than 40 crore people," said Reliance Power in a communication to bourses.