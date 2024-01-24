scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Religare Enterprises shares rise 5% in early trade; here’s why

Feedback

Religare Enterprises shares rise 5% in early trade; here’s why

Religare Enterprises stock gained 5.62% to Rs 229.25 against the previous close of Rs 217.05 on BSE.

Religare Enterprises stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Religare Enterprises stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • Market cap of Religare Enterprises rose to Rs 7497 crore.
  • The stock opened higher at Rs 222.95.
  • Religare Enterprises stock has gained 4.94% this year and risen 33.88% in the last one year

Shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd gained over 5% in early trade today after Competition Commission of India allowed buying of 5.27 percent of Religare Enterprises by entities linked to the Burman family, which owns FMCG major Dabur India. Religare Enterprises stock gained 5.62% to Rs 229.25 against the previous close of Rs 217.05 on BSE.

Market cap of Religare Enterprises rose to Rs 7497 crore. The stock opened higher at Rs 222.95. Religare Enterprises stock has gained 4.94% this year and risen 33.88% in the last one year. The stock delivered multibagger returns of 812% in five years. Total 1.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.86 crore on BSE.

The stock has a beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Religare Enterprises stock stands at 49.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Religare Enterprises stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Entities linked to the Burman Family such as Puran Associates Pvt Ltd, M.B. Finmart Pvt Ltd, VIC Enterprises Pvt Ltd, and Milky Investment and Trading Company will buy stake in Religare Enterprises.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 5.27 percent of the total issued and outstanding equity share capital of Religare "through open market purchases", and an open offer for up to "26 percent of the total expanded voting share capital", the commission noted.

The Burman family is the single-largest shareholder in Religare, owning 21.17% stake in the company as of December 31, 2023.

In September 2023, the Dabur owners made an offer to expand their voting share capital to 26 percent, by acquiring the additional stake for Rs 2,116 crore, at a rate of Rs 235 per share.

Also read: Tanla Platforms shares fall over 6% post Q3 earnings; check details

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 24, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises Ltd