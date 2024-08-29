scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Resourceful Automobile shares climb 11% from day's low price after flat listing

Feedback

Resourceful Automobile shares climb 11% from day's low price after flat listing

The Rs 12-crore IPO of Resourceful Automobile, with reportedly eight employees and only two showrooms, received 500 times or Rs 4,800 crore worth of subscription.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Resourceful Automobile shares were listed at bourses at par, that is, at the issue price of Rs 117. The total market capitalization of the company stood slightly below Rs 33 crore. Resourceful Automobile shares were listed at bourses at par, that is, at the issue price of Rs 117. The total market capitalization of the company stood slightly below Rs 33 crore.

Shares of Resourceful Automobile made a flat listing at Dalal Street on Thursday. The stock of the buzzed SME player hit lower circuit at the opening tick but the counter was locked in the upper price band as the session progressed.
 

Resourceful Automobile shares were listed at bourses at par, that is, at the issue price of Rs 117. The total market capitalization of the company stood slightly below Rs 33 crore. The stock hit a 5 per cent lower circuit of Rs 111.15, while it was locked in the upper circuit limit of Rs 122.85 as the session progressed, witnessing a move of 10.5 per cent during the session.
 

Related Articles

Resourceful Automobile raised a total of Rs 11.99 crore via its initial stake sale, selling 10,24,800 equity shares at Rs 117 apiece between August 22 and August 26. The company had offered its shares in a lot size of 1,200 equity shares amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh.
 

Founded in 2018, Resourceful Automobile sells Yamaha two-wheelers under the name 'Sawhney Automobile' offering a comprehensive range of two-wheelers to fulfill a variety of customer wants and needs. The range includes commuter bikes, sports bikes, cruisers, and scooters from renowned manufacturers.
 

The Rs 12-crore SME IPO by Resourceful Automobile has been hogging the spotlight as the company with reportedly eight employees and only two showrooms, received 500 times or Rs 4,800 crore worth of subscription, raising concerns over investor frenzy in the SME space.
 

Swastika Investmart was the book running lead manager of the Resourceful Automobile IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services served as the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Resourceful Automobile IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers. The stock was listed on the SME platform of BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement