'Retail investors are trapped': What Twitteratis say on Paytm as stock slides

Feedback

'Retail investors are trapped': What Twitteratis say on Paytm as stock slides

Shares of Paytm fell 20 per cent each on Friday and Thursday. From a closing level of Rs 761 on Wednesday, the stock plunged 35.99 per cent to hit a low of Rs 487.05 today.

Paytm shares are down 51 per cent from their one-year high levels. Many broking firms cut target prices on the stock, saying the road ahead is challenging for the company. Paytm shares are down 51 per cent from their one-year high levels. Many broking firms cut target prices on the stock, saying the road ahead is challenging for the company.

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) shares, whose issue price in the 2021 IPO was as high as Rs 2,150, have come under sever pressure of late, following the Reserve Bank of India's restrictions related to its payments bank. Twitteratis or assumably Paytm investors, were not amused following the stock's 36 per cent plunge in a span of two days..

A person on X (erstwhile Twitter) said: "Not a word of apology to shareholders here. Next time you invest in an unicorn IPO, remember, the founders give a damn for common man's shares. These guys have pocketed VC Uncle ka paisa." The person was replying to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's tweet where he suggested the Paytm app was working and would keep working beyond 29 February as usual.

Another person posted: You were funded by the Chinese, who got their profitable exit. You made billions. Retail investors lost badly. Jai ho. App chalu rahega."

"Paytm is working and I have also tried to tell that to people. Major problem is of people who trusted you and bought shares in IPO haven’t made a single rupee and have lost only," said a person on X.

A fourth person said he felt for retail investors in Paytm and said retail investors are pretty much trapped.

Also read: Paytm shares: Canada pension fund, other FPIs take big hit as stock fall 36% in 2 days

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 02, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
