scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RITES shares rise 4% on fresh order win 

Feedback

RITES shares rise 4% on fresh order win 

RITES stock rallied 4.36% to Rs 299.95 against the previous close of Rs 287.40. Market capitalization of the company climbed to Rs 14,334 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
RITES Limited, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, provides engineering services. RITES Limited, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, provides engineering services.

Shares of RITES Ltd surged over 4% on Friday after the company announced it has been appointed as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Phase II Campus of Indian Institute of Management Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Project on cost plus basis from Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur). 

RITES stock rallied 4.36% to Rs 299.95 against the previous close of Rs 287.40. Market capitalization of the company climbed to Rs 14,334 crore.

RITES shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RITES stands at 49, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. RITES shares are trading lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.    

"We are pleased to inform you that RITES has been appointed as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Execution, Supervision, Monitoring & Development of Phase II Campus of Indian Institute of Management Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Project on cost plus basis from Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur)," said RITES. 

The order is to be executed in 23 months.  The value of the order is Rs 148.25 crore. 

RITES Limited, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, provides engineering services. The company offers transport infrastructure consultancy, railway inspection, rolling stock leasing and maintenance, airport construction management, industrial and electrical engineering, and other related services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 06, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement