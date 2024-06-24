Multibagger infra stock climbs 20% on fresh order win, check details  

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose nearly 20% today after the firm said it won orders worth Rs 152.1 crore in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The multibagger stock gained 19.63% to Rs 155.05 against the previous close of Rs 129.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 561.52 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 3.46 crore with 2.33 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session. The order has to be completed within 18 months.

Related Articles

The order relates to the execution of design, engineering, procurement for construction of new district Jail 1026 capacity at District Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

"The order is based on EPC Mode at a contract price of Rs 152.11.crore including GST, by this total work order Rs 3,300 crore," said the firm.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 161.45 on February 7, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 51.45 on June 27, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RPP Infra Projects stands at 62.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 0.5, indicating low volatility in a year. RPP Infra Projects shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

RPP Infra Projects shares have gained 171% in a year and risen 21% in 2024.

RPP Infra reported a 15% fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 on Monday. Profit fell 15% to Rs 13.6 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 16 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 36% to Rs 434.9 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 320.4 crore in the same quarter of last year. Earnings per share of the firm fell to Rs 3.6 in Q4 against Rs 4.3 in Q4 of FY23.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures power, irrigation and water management and has executed many projects.