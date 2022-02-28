Russia-Ukraine war: Cadila, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma shares among major losers

Shares of Indian pharma firms have emerged as major losers amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Indian pharma companies have significant exposure mainly to Russia and also Ukraine and their stocks have turned red till date since the war between the two neighbours started.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare are down over 6 per cent from their February 23 close.

The stock has fallen 6.08 per cent to Rs 349 ( intra day low today) compared to February 23 close of Rs 371. The share was trading flat at Rs 357.45 today against the previous close of Rs 356.35 on BSE.

On February 24, Russia declared military operation on Ukraine, which led Sensex to close 2,702 points lower during the same session.

Stock of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has exposure to both Russia and Ukraine, has lost 3.40 per cent since February 24. The stock which closed at Rs 4198.55 on February 23 fell to an intra-day low of Rs 4055 on BSE today. At 11:40 am, the stock was down 2.02 per cent at Rs 4,096 today.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 22 points, Nifty above 16,650; Tata Steel, NTPC, PowerGrid top gainers

Similarly, Lupin shares have lost 3.72 per cent in the three trading sessions. The stock which closed at Rs 757.25 on February 23, fell to an intra-day low of Rs 729.05 on BSE today. At 11:45 am, the stock was trading 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 738.45 against the previous close of Rs 742.25 on BSE.

Shares of another pharma player Cipla are down 0.51 per cent since February 23. The stock was trading 0.32 per cent lower at Rs 739.90 on BSE. It closed at 915.75 on February 23 and hit an intra-day low of Rs 911 in trade today.

Sun Pharma stock has declined 2.97 per cent to Rs 815 against the February 23 close of Rs 840 on BSE. The share was trading flat at Rs 829.40 on BSE today.

Russia-Ukraine war: India explains its UNGA vote to abstain, urges diplomacy

Similarly, Glenmark Pharma stock has lost 3.22 per cent since the war started. The stock fell to Rs 437.60 today against the close of Rs 452.20 on February 23.

Shares of another Indian pharma firm Torrent Pharma have fallen over 2 per cent since Wednesday last week. The stock fell to an intra-day low of Rs 2,670 against the February 23 close of Rs 2,670 on BSE. In the afternoon session, the stock was trading flat at Rs 2723 against the previous close of Rs 2705.85 on BSE.

The war has also impacted the BSE healthcare index, which is down 204 points or 0.87 per cent to 23,219 today against the February 23 close of Rs 23,423.