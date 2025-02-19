RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail shares rise up to 13% in volatile market 

Railway shares surged up to 13% on Wednesday amid high volatility in the broader market. Shares of RVNL surged 13% today on Rs 554.47 crore contract win from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). Other railway shares were not far behind.



Jupiter Wagons stock rose 8.7% to Rs 325.60 against the previous close of Rs 299.30 on BSE. Market capitalization of the firm rose to Rs 13,949 crore. On similar lines, Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares surged 6.5 per cent to Rs 147.20. Mcap of the firm rose to Rs 5,850 crore

IRCON International stock too surged 8% to Rs 163.80 against the previous close of Rs 151.25 on BSE. Market capitalization of the firm surged to Rs 15,333 crore.

Shares of another railway firm IRFC rose 4.40% to Rs 124.70 against the previous close of Rs 119.25 on BSE. Market capitalization of the firm surged to Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

Titagarh Rail shares rose 4.29% to Rs 813.35 against the previous close of Rs 779.85 on BSE. Total 1.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.91 crore. Market capitalization of the firm rose to Rs 10,814 crore.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India climbed 7% to Rs 312.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9997 crore. RITES stock also rose 4% to Rs 213.95 against the previous close of Rs 204.30.

IRCTC stock saw the least gains rising 15% to Rs 731 against the previous close of Rs 719.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 58,340 crore.