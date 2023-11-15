scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RVNL shares rise on Rs 311-crore order win; check details

Feedback

RVNL shares rise on Rs 311-crore order win; check details

RVNL shares surged 3.82% to Rs 162.90 on BSE in early trade. Total 5.07 lakh shares of RVNL changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.17 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day but lower than the 30 day and 50 day moving averages. Rail Vikas Nigam stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day but lower than the 30 day and 50 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.
  • In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 47.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone

Shares of state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rose nearly 4% in early deals after the firm received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 311 crore order from the Central Railway to build tunnels and bridges in Madhya Pradesh. RVNL shares surged 3.82% to Rs 162.90 on BSE in early trade. Total 5.07 lakh shares of RVNL changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.17 crore. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 33,506 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 47.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day but lower than the 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

RVNL said it would construct four tunnels of 1.6 km, with ballastless track, earthwork in formation and 28 bridges, along with the supply of stone ballast, track linking, side drain retaining wall, etc., in the Dharakoh Maramjhiri section in connection with a third line.

The contract will be executed in 18 months.

The firm logged a 3.4% rise in profit at Rs 394.3 crore in Q2 against Rs 381.2 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose 15% sequentially from Rs 343 crore. Revenue climbed marginally to Rs 4,914.3 crore in Q2 against Rs 4,908.9 crore in the preceding year. Income from other operations rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 296 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA fell 5.6% to Rs 298.3 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 315.9 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.

About the company

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 15 2023: Tata Power, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, Union Bank and Oil India

Also read: YES Bank shares extend rally, rise 45% in three weeks; Here's what pushing the stock higher

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 15, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd