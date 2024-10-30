SBI, JSW Steel, TVS Motor: How to trade these buzzing largecap stocks

scorecardresearch
Analyst from Master Capital said that prices of SBI experienced a robust rebound from lower levels, successfully closing above a key horizontal resistance, supported by rising trading volumes.

As Indian stock markets continue to rebound from lower levels in the last couple of sessions, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services, a domestic brokerage firm has shared three stocks- JSW Steel Ltd, State Bank of India (SBI) and TVS Motor Company Ltd- from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to 'buy' all the three counters. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,029 | Stop Loss: Rs 900

Prices of JSW Steel recently established a double-bottom formation on the daily chart, rebounding sharply from the lower range area. This upward movement was accompanied by a significant increase in trading volumes, suggesting heightened buying interest at current levels. Additionally, prices have moved back above the 100-day EMA, reinforcing a bullish outlook. The daily RSI also reflects a double-bottom pattern and remains above the 40 level, indicating sustained strength. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is beginning to diverge upward from negative territory, signaling a potential shift towards positive momentum.

State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 890-900 | Stop Loss: Rs 782

Prices of SBI experienced a robust rebound from lower levels, successfully closing above a key horizontal resistance, supported by rising trading volumes that suggest further upside potential toward the Rs 890 level. A strong base has formed near the 200-day EMA, making a sustained drop below this level unlikely. Currently, prices are positioned above the 100-day EMA, showing further strength. The daily RSI has started forming higher lows—an additional indicator of continued bullish momentum.

TVS Motor Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,772 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,260

Prices of TVS Motor have posted a healthy correctional fall of around 20 per cent from its all-time high, finding firm support near the 50-week EMA—a critical level that has historically provided robust support. This recent pullback has brought prices down to a significant horizontal support zone, which previously acted as a key resistance level during earlier rallies, further enhancing the likelihood of a positive reversal. Despite the correction, the stock remains in a well-defined bullish phase, evident in its formation of higher highs and higher lows. This pattern signifies strong underlying momentum and a continuation of the long-term uptrend.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 7:41 AM IST
