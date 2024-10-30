IPOs in focus: Swiggy, Sagility IPO price bands; Afcons allotment, Godavari listing today

Amid the bouts of volatility in the broader markets during the busy festive season, Indian primary markets will continue to hog the spotlight on the second-last trading session of the ongoing Samvat 2080. A lot of action in the Indian IPO market has been lined up for Wednesday, with a couple of companies announcing their price bands and more.

Two IPO-bound companies- Swiggy and Sagility- have officially announced their price bands on Wednesday through newspaper advertisements. Both the issues have a retail portion of 10 per cent with some allocation for the eligible employees of the company. However, IPOs shall open next week for bidding.



The much awaited IPO of Swiggy shall open for bidding between November 6 and November 8 as the company shall be raising a little more than Rs 11,300 crore through its initial stake sale. Price band for the issue has been fixed in the range of Rs 371-390 apiece with a lot size of 38 equity shares.



Another IPO, Sagility, shall open for bidding on Tuesday, November 5, which shall conclude on Thursday, November 7. It is offering its shares in the range of Rs 28-30 apiece, with a lot size of 500 equity shares. It is entirely and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore equity shares by Sagility BV amounting to Rs 2,106.66 crore.



Besides this, Godavari Biorefineries is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, October 30. The company raised a total of Rs 554.75 crore via IPO, sold in the range of Rs 334-352 per share with a lot size of 42 equity shares. The issue was overall booked only 1.83 times between the bidding period October 23-25.



Last but not the least, Afcons Infrastructure will also finalize the basis of allotment for its IPO. The Rs 5,430 crore IPO was open for bidding between October 25-29 and saw an overall bidding of 2.63 times, with its retail portion getting undersubscribed. The IPO was sold in the range of Rs 440-463 per share with a lot size of 32 equity shares.