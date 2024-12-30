Senores Pharma, Ventive Hospitality debut at premium; Carraro shares list at 8% discount

Shares of three companies namely- Senores Pharmaceuticals, Ventive Hospitality and Carraro India- made their Dalal Street debut today, delivering mixed performance to investors. All these three issues were open for bidding on Friday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 24, cumulatively raising more than Rs 3,432 crore. Here's how listing fared for these three companies:

Related Articles

Senores Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals delivered a healthy listing pop on its stock market debut as the pharmaceuticals player was listed at Rs 600 on NSE, a premium of 53.45 per cent over its issue price of Rs 391. The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 51.84 per cent over the given issue at Rs 593.70 BSE.

Senores Pharmaceuticals sold its shares in the price band of Rs 372-391 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 38 shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 582.11 crore, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 21,00,000 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 93.41 times, thanks to all round-bidding.

Ventive Hospitality

Shares of Ventive Hospitality delivered a decent listing pop on its stock market debut as the hospitality player was listed at Rs 718.15 on BSE, a premium of 11.69 per cent over its issue price of Rs 643. The hospitality chain kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 11.35 per cent over the given issue at Rs 716 BSE.

Pune-based Ventive Hospitality sold its shares in the price band of Rs 610-643 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 23 shares and its multiples. The company raised a total of Rs 1,600 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 2,48,83,358 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a decent 9.80 times.

Carraro India

Shares of Carraro India disappointed on its stock market debut as the commercial automobile and auto component was listed at Rs 651 on NSE, a discount of 7.53 per cent over its issue price of Rs 704. The hospitality chain kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 6.25 per cent over the given issue at Rs 660 BSE.

Pune-based Carraro India offered its shares in the price band of Rs 668-704 apiece, for which investors could apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples. It raised a total of Rs 1,250 crore via IPO route, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,77,55,680 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only1.12 times.