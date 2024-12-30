Stocks in news: Senores Pharma, RIL, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric & Reliance Power

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest gains on Friday amid the mixed global and domestic cues. BSE Sensex gained 226.59 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 78,699.07. NSE's Nifty50 rose 63.20 points or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 23,813.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 27, 2024:

Senores Pharama, Carraro, Ventive Hospitality: Three companies namely- Senores Pharmaceuticals, Ventive Hospitality, Carraro India- shall make their Dalal Street debut today. All these IPOs had opened for bidding on December 20 and December 24, cumulatively raising more than Rs 3,432 crore.



Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate has acquired technology-driven healthcare platform Karkinos for Rs 375 crore. Its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures has subscribed to 1 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, for cash, aggregating Rs 10 crore, and 36.5 crore optionally fully convertible debentures of Rs 10 each, for cash, aggregating Rs 365 crore.



Hero MotoCorp: The company has extended its partnership with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc to expand the Harley-Davidson X440 into new variants and to develop and manufacture a new motorcycle.



Adani Enterprises: After the allotment of additional equity shares by Jhar Mineral Resources, the company's stake in Jhar Mineral Resources has been diluted to 51 per cent. Accordingly, Jhar Mineral Resources will now be a subsidiary rather than a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



Ola Electric Mobility: Anshul Khandelwal has resigned as Chief Marketing Officer, and Suvonil Chatterjee has quit as Chief Technology & Product Officer of the company, effective December 27, due to personal reasons.



Vodafone Idea: The Vodafone Group has settled Rs 11,650 crore as part of its outstanding dues secured against its shares in telecom players. The group had pledged almost its entire shareholding as collateral to the cash-strapped telco's debts. The funds were raised by Vodafone Group’s entities in Mauritius in a debt arrangement by HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK).



Coforge: The IT solutions player's board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies with Coforge. Currently, Coforge holds 54 per cent of Cigniti's expanded share capital. Cigniti shareholders will receive one equity share of Coforge for every five shares held.



Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender's board has approved the sale of NPA and written-off loans to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), including unsecured stressed microfinance loans of Rs 355 crore. The reserve price for stressed microfinance loans is set at Rs 52 crore.



Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani-led utility player has now bagged a big financing from Maharatna PSU. Reliance Power that its subsidiary Rosa Power Supply is set to avail loan facility from Power Finance Corporation (PFC). Rosa Power became a zero-debt company by prepaying Rs 485 crore loan to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners.



Prestige Estates Projects: The south-based real estate developer has transferred three of its hospitality undertakings to its subsidiary, Prestige Hospitality Ventures, for Rs 313 crore. The company is consolidating its hospitality assets under a single vertical.



Computer Age Management Services: Pullakurthi Srinivasa Reddy has resigned as Chief Technology Officer of the company, effective December 27. The board has approved an additional investment of Rs 8 crore in its subsidiary, CAMS Financial Information Services, through a rights issue in one or more tranches.



PNC Infratech: The infra company has received in-principle approval from the National Highways Authority of India for the transfer of 100 per cent of the stake held by its subsidiary, PNC Infra Holdings, in PNC Chitratlurga Highways (special purpose vehicle) to Highways Infrastructure Trust.



Reliance Infrastructure: The ADAG group company's subsidiary, PS Toll Road (PSTR), has received notices from Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank, invoking the right of substitution under the Concession Agreement for six-laning the Pune-Satara section of NH-44 in Maharashtra, citing alleged DSRA defaults by PS Toll Road.



Max Financial Services: The company boards of Axis Max Life Insurance and Max Life Pension Fund Management have decided to discontinue the operations of Max Life Pension Fund Management as a pension fund manager. After the recent change in the corporate name from Max Life Insurance Company to Axis Max Life Insurance.



IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: The company board of pharma players has approved the sub-division (or split) of each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.



IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: The construction company has received a sub-contracting works order worth Rs 302.82 crore related to Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-I from Ceigall India. The project involves part design and construction of the elevated viaduct, including a ramp for depot entry.



Aerpace Industries: AerVolt has secured an order worth Rs 97.5 crore for the supply of 50 MWp high-efficiency 595 Wp TOPCon technology smart solar panels. Delivery of the 595 Wp TOPCon bifacial solar panels for this tender is scheduled to begin in April 2025.



Alkyl Amines Chemicals: The residue tank in the derivatives plant at the company's Pune plant in Maharashtra ruptured, resulting in serious burn injuries to the attending officer due to the hot content of the residue tank. The officer succumbed to the injuries after being treated at Surya Burns Hospital in Pune. There could be a temporary disruption in operations at the affected plant.