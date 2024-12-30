Senores Pharma, Ventive Hospitality, Carraro: GMPs of 3 issues ahead of market listing today

Shares of three companies namely- Senores Pharmaceuticals, Ventive Hospitality and Carraro India- shall make their Dalal Street debut later today. All these IPOs had opened for bidding on Friday, December 20 and concluded on Tuesday, December 24, cumulatively raising more than Rs 3,432 crore.

Senores Pharmaceuticals

Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals sold its shares in the price band of Rs 372-391 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 38 shares and its multiples thereafter. The company raised a total of Rs 582.11 crore, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 21,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 93.41 times, thanks to all round-bidding. Senores Pharma's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 280-285, suggesting a more than 73 per cent listing pop for the investors. The premium in the unofficial market has crept higher following the allotment of shares.

Ventive Hospitality

Pune-based Ventive Hospitality sold its shares in the price band of Rs 610-643 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 23 shares and its multiples. The company raised a total of Rs 1,600 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 2,48,83,358 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a decent 9.80 times. Ventive Hospitality's grey market premium (GMP) has seen some correction, standing at Rs 70, suggesting a listing pop of more than 10 per cent for the investors. The GMP in the unofficial market stood at Rs 85 after the allotment for the issue was finalized.

Carraro India

Pune-based Carraro India offered its shares in the price band of Rs 668-704 apiece, for which investors could apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples. It raised a total of Rs 1,250 crore via IPO route, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,77,55,680 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed merely 1.12 times, thanks to last minute interest from institutional bidders. Carraro India's grey market premium (GMP) has remained negligible throughout the IPO journey. Its premium in the unofficial market has remained zero ever since the announcement of the IPO.