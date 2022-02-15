Sensex, Nifty recover from Monday blues: Here are top 5 gainers today

Sensex and Nifty recovered almost all their previous session losses today, amid signs of easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Sensex ended 1,736 points higher at 58,142 and Nifty rose 509 points to 17,352.

India VIX, the stock market's volatility index, fell 10.31% to 20.67, indicating reduced volatility in trade today.

Investors gained Rs 6.31 lakh crore in today's session as market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 261.81 lakh crore against Rs 255.42 lakh crore in the previous session.

All BSE Sensex stocks ended in the green.Similarly, all 19 BSE sectoral indices closed higher today.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart (with in a high low range of 536 points), which indicates a counter attack of bulls from the lower levels. Now, the next upside area of 17640 (recent lower top of 10 Feb) is going to be crucial. We observe consistent lower tops in the last 8-9 sessions and Nifty sustaining above this area could negate this short term bearish set up. After a downside breakout of symmetrical type candle pattern on Monday, Monday's sharp upmove could be considered as a false downside breakout of the pattern."

"The strong comeback of Nifty on Tuesday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. But, the sustainability is going to be important at the higher levels. Any weakness below the last lower top of 17640 could bring bears into action. Immediate support is placed at 17200 levels," added Shetti.

On Monday, Sensex and Nifty slipped fell the most in 10 months, in line with weak global markets, impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Sensex tanked 1,747 points to 56,405 and Nifty slipped 531 points to 16,842.

Here's a look at top five gainers on Sensex today.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC was the top Sensex gainer, with the stock rising 5.13% to Rs 7,1379.90. The stock opened at Rs 6,817 against the previous close of Rs 6,789 on BSE.

SBI: The state owned lender closed 4.55% higher at Rs 524.65 on BSE. The large cap stock opened higher at Rs 502.25 against the previous close of Rs 501.80.

Bajaj Finserv: The stock ended 4.37% higher at Rs 16,365 against the previous close of Rs 15,681. The large cap stock opened higher at Rs 15,985 on BSE.

L&T: The private firm closed 4.34% higher at Rs 1877 against the previous close of Rs 1,799 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,882, rising 4.61% on BSE.

Titan Company: The large cap stock closed 4.07% higher at Rs 2,495 against the previous close of Rs 2,397 on BSE. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 2500, up 4.28% on BSE.