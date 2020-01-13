Sensex rises to fresh lifetime high of 41,899, Nifty hits 12,337: 10 things to know about the rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time highs on Monday as Asian markets gained ahead of signing of a US-Chinese trade pact this week. While Sensex rose 300 points to 41,899 against previous close of 41,599, Nifty gained 81 points to 12,337.
Here's a look at ten things to know about the rally in Sensex and Nifty today:
- Sensex opened 111 points higher at 41,788 and Nifty gained 40 points to 12,296.
- Infosys, M&M, HUL and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers. TCS, SBI and HDFC fell the most on Sensex.
- Infosys, Coal India and Wipro were the top Nifty gainers. YES Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Infratel were top losers on the index.
- Market breadth was positive with 1,419 stocks rising against 740 falling on BSE. On Nifty, 34 stocks rose against 16 trading in the red.
- On Friday, Sensex closed 147 points higher at 41,599 and Nifty climbed 40 points to end at 12,256.
- Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 100 points higher at 15,259 and 105 points higher at 14,253 on BSE.
- IT and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 302 points and 170 points, respectively.
- On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 578.28 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 251.74 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.
- 143 stocks hit their upper circuits compared to 141 reaching their lower circuits. 61 stocks hit their 52 week high against 51 falling to their 52 week lows on BSE.
- Asian stock markets rose as investors shrugged off weaker-than-expected American jobs data and looked ahead to the signing of a US-Chinese trade pact. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Concern over a potential US-Iranian conflict faded. The Shanghai composite Index gained just under 0.1% to 3,094.02 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 28,862.20. Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.7% to 2,222.67 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,893.40.
By Aseem Thapliyal