Costliest cement stock turns ex-dividend today, interim dividend of Rs 55 for shareholders

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd are trading ex-dividend today with an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share. Shree Cement stock was trading flat in late morning deals. Shree Cement stock gained 0.12% to Rs 25,229 against the previous close of Rs 25,198 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 25,598 on BSE today. Shree Cement stock has climbed 15.57% in one year and gained 8.38% since the beginning of this year. Total 238 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 60.15 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 91,028 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 55.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Shree Cement shares have a beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility in a year. Shree Cement shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The board of directors did not recommend any final dividend for FY23. The cement maker announced a second interim dividend of Rs 55 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

Record date for dividend is today and the actual dividend will be paid on June 21.

The cement manufacturer’s standalone net profit declined 15.3% in Q4FY23 to Rs 546.21 crore from Rs 645.21 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 16.7% to Rs 4,785.11 crore from Rs 4,098.7 crore in the year-ago period. Cement volumes climbed 10% YoY, driven by industry-wide demand pickup.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 2% during Q4FY23 to Rs 892.4 crore from Rs 910.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

