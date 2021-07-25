Six of top-10 cos lose Rs 76,640.54 cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank takes biggest hit

Market valuation of six of top 10 most valued firms witnessed a cumulative erosion of Rs 76,640.54 crore last week, with HDF Bank taking the biggest hit.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 164.26 points or 0.30 per cent during the last week.

From the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank, and HDFC saw their market capitalisation (m-cap) erode.

HDFC Bank's m-cap plunged Rs 43,578.18 crore to Rs 7,97,422.67 crore. HUL's market valuation eroded by 13,004.97 crore to Rs 5,54,326.75 crore, whereas the m-cap of HDFC tumbled Rs 9,543.39 crore to Rs 4,48,566.27 crore, and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 5,392.88 crore to Rs 3,41,634.86 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 4,184.03 crore to Rs 13,34,579.57 crore and that of State Bank by Rs 937.09 crore to Rs 3,82,999.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 15,055.86 crore to Rs 6,77,343.70 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 11,370.14 crore to its valuation to Rs 4,68,639.08 crore and Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a gain of Rs 6,436.35 crore to Rs 11,88,153.80 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 3,190 crore to Rs 3,73,000.18 crore.

In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries was at the top, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)