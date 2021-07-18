Six of top 10 valued domestic cos add Rs 69,611.59 cr in m-cap, RIL top gainer

Six of the top 10 most valued domestic firms added a total of Rs 69,611.59 crore to their market valuation last week.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) led the gainers' chart while others on the list comprise State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank. Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) saw their m-cap erode.

RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) surged by Rs Rs 24,470.25 crore to Rs 13,38,763.60 crore, making the company the biggest gainer on the list. ICICI Bank added Rs 14,966.52 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 4,57,268.94 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied Rs 10,998.18 crore to Rs 8,41,000.85 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 7,259.12 crore to Rs 4,58,109.66 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank zoomed Rs 6,027.27 crore to Rs 3,47,027.74 crore and that of State Bank increased by Rs 5,890.25 crore to Rs 3,83,936.79 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 8,223.56 crore to Rs 5,67,331.72 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 4,845.75 crore to reach Rs 11,81,717.45 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys dipped Rs 3,642.4 crore to Rs 6,62,287.84 crore and that of Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 570.4 crore to Rs 3,69,810.18 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. During the last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 753.87 points or 1.43 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI.)