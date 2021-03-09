Should we brace for a stock market correction?

Historically, India's Mcap-to-GDP (Buffet indicator) has seen sharp correction once marketcap nears GDP or exceeds it. From the lowest of 42% in past two decades in FY04, it hit a peak of 103% in FY08. But crashed soon after to 55% in FY09. Since then, it has seen corrections in FY11, FY16 and also in FY19. With marketcap at 104% of GDP now, what's in store next?

