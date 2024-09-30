SME IPOs listing today: Rappid Valves debut at 41% premium; WOL 3D list 20% up over IPO price

Two SME companies Rappid Valves (India) and WOL 3D India made their debuts at the bourses on Monday and the companies delivered a decent listing pop to the investors despite the sharp selloff in the broader markets amid the fears of rate hikes by Bank of Japan.



Shares of Rappid Valves (India) were listed at Rs 312 on the emerge platform on NSE, suggesting a premium of 40.54 per cent, against the offer price of Rs 222. The company had raised a total of Rs 30.41 crore via its IPO, which was a fresh sale of 13.70 lakh equity shares.

Related Articles



Incorporated in 2002, Rappid Valves (India) engages in the manufacturing of Valve solutions. It offers various valves, including ball, gate, globe, butterfly, check, double block, filter, and marine valves. These valves are made using ferrous and non-ferrous materials and come in sizes ranging from 15mm to 600mm to meet diverse requirements.



On the other hand, shares of WOL 3D India kicked off their maiden trading session on BSE SME platform at Rs 180.05, a premium of 20.03 per cent over the issue price of 150 apiece. The company raised a total of Rs 25.56 crore via IPO, which included a fresh sale of 17,04,000 equity shares.



Incorporated in November 1988, WOL 3D India provides 3D Printing solutions, which enable easier prototyping and finding applications in various sectors, such as manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior design, fashion design, product design, medical, and dental.



Both the IPOs ran for bidding between September 23-25, while their listings have been majorly in line to the expectations. Rappid Valves (India) IPO was overall booked 176.06 times, while WOL 3D saw subscription for 373.86 times during the three-day bidding process.



Shreni Shares was the book running lead manager of the Rappid Valves (India) IPO, while Link Intime India was the registrar for the issue. Hem Securities served as the book running lead manager of the WOL 3D IPO, while Bigshare Services was appointed as the registrar for the issue. Rikhav Securities and Hem Finlease served as the market makers for these issues respectively.