SpiceJet announces Delhi-Phuket non-stop service; stock up 2%

Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Monday announced that it will commence daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Phuket, starting May 31, 2024. This new service will complement the airline's existing operations to Bangkok from Kolkata and Delhi, SpiceJet said.

"The daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Phuket are conveniently timed to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. The departing flight from Delhi will take off at 9 am, arriving in Phuket at 3:15 pm. The return flight departs Phuket at 4:15 pm, arriving in Delhi at 7:20 pm," the airline stated.

"Bookings for this exciting new route are now open on SpiceJet's website and through all travel agents. SpiceJet is committed to offering its signature value-for-money fares, making your dream vacation to Phuket more accessible than ever," it further said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at SpiceJet, said, "This new route strengthens our commitment to expanding our international network and offering our passengers a wider range of exciting destinations."

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares rose 1.66 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 56.48 over its previous close of Rs 55.56.

