Stock picks: Mark Mobius picks 4 Indian shares he is currently bullish on

Mark Mobius, Chairman of Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund is bullish on the Indian market in the long term. He believes Indian market is isolated from the risks arising from the geopolitical tensions across the world. In a conversation with BTTV’s Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi and Senior Associate Editor, Sakshi Batra, Mobius listed out the rationale behind his bullish stance on India.

Mobius said if he were to pick one global market, which would outperform in FY25, it would be India.

On the prospects of returns in mid caps and small cap firms, Mobius said these companies were often overlooked and not heavily researched. If someone is willing to do research on these companies, it can be very rewarding because if one finds the right stocks, they might be in the future a member of the Nifty50.

The Indian banking space was looking very good, Mobius said adding that he particularly liked ICICI Bank.

Some other banks were also looking very interesting and that's a reflection of the Indian economy which is doing very well, said Mobius.

Commenting on the long term view of HDFC Bank, Mobius said he believed that it's a good investment. It can be bought from a long-term point of view since it has seen correction.

Apart from banks, Mobius is interested in Indian Railways. Need for more infrastructure will arise for Indian Railways which is a major reason Mobius said he was bullish on the Tata Steel stock.

Listing out a few stock ideas for the Indian market, Mobius said he preferred Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, stocks linked to Indian Railways and ICICI Bank.