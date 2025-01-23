Stocks in news: HUL, Stallion India, UltraTech , BPCL, Laurus Labs, Go digit, Adani Green

Indian benchmark indices managed to settle with decent gains, following a volatile trading session, on the back of strength in the banking stocks. BSE Sensex jumped 566.63 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 76,404.99. NSE's Nifty50 gained 130.70 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 23,155.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 23, 2025:

Q3 results today: UltraTech Cement, Adani Green Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, United Spirits, Mankind Pharma, Adani Energy Solutions, Indus Towers, Hindustan Petroleum, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision, Syngene International and Amber Enterprises India are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Control Print, DCM Shriram, Mastek, Oberoi Realty, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients and Waaree Renewable Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Insolation Energy shall trade ex-split, while shares of BN Rathi shall trade ex-split and ex-bonus today.



Stallion India Fluorochemicals: The industrial gases player ran for bidding between January 16-20, which offered its shares in the price band of Rs 85-90 per share with a lot size of 165 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 199.45 crore via IPO. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 188.38 times.



Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major reported a 19.1 per cent YoY rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,001 crore, while its revenue inched up by 1.4 per cent YoY to Rs 15,408 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Ebitda rose 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,570 crore and its margins dropped 10 bps to 23.2 per cent. The company board approved the demerger of the ice-cream business.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing player's net profit surged 93.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,649.2 crore, with a 10.1 per cent YoY growth in its revenue at 1,13,135.8 crore. Its ebitda jumped 68 per cent to Rs 7,580.4 crore, while its margins expanded 6.7 per cent.



Pidilite Industries: The leading adhesives and construction chemicals maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 557 crore for the October-December quarter, a 9 per cent YoY increase over the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the third quarter stood at Rs 3,368.91 crore, up about 8 per cent YoY from Rs 3129.99 crore in the same period year ago.



Laurus Labs: The USFDA conducted a post-marketing adverse drug experience (PADE) inspection of the company's subsidiary, Laurus Generics Inc. based in New Jersey, USA, for four days, from January 13 to 21, 2025. The inspection included a comprehensive review of practices and procedures for reporting adverse events related to Laurus Labs' marketed products worldwide.



Go digit General Insurance: The general insurance firm reported a nearly three-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 119 crore in the three months ended December 2024. The Fairfax-backed company's gross written premium for the quarter rose to Rs 2,677 crore. The assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 18,939 crore as at December 31, 2024.



Persistent Systems: The IT solutions provider reported a 14.8 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 373 crore, while its revenue increased 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,062.3 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



Piramal Pharma: The Piramal Critical Care division of the drugmaker has launched Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for injection in the US. Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for injection is used to treat various disorders, including schizophrenia and other psychoses.



Jupiter Wagons: The company board of the railway wagons player will consider raising funds through equity and debt instruments on January 29.



Sanofi India: The Income Tax Authority has issued a transfer pricing order for Rs 26.5 crore for Sanofi India for the assessment year 2022-23.



Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The aerospace & defence company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the proposed Optics Park Project in Navi Mumbai. The Optics Park Project is set to commence in 2028. The company plans to invest about Rs 12,000 crore in the Optics Park over a period of 10 years.



Sammaan Capital: The NBFC player has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 151.09 per share.



Shiva Cement: The cement company has signed an agreement to set up a 1.0 MTPA cement grinding unit at Bhushan Power’s premises in Sambalpur. The purchase consideration will be up to Rs 380 crore.



Allcargo Terminals: Container freight station (CFS) volumes fell 2.5 per cent YoY to 51,700 TEUs but grew 8.4 per cent MoM. Volumes rebounded in December 2024, reaching the highest levels in the quarter, in line with overall port volumes.



Effwa Infra & Research: The waste management company has received an export order worth $4.29 million. The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of EMI components for a 16.5 MLD WTP to upgrade the drinking water supply system in southern Abidjan, Gueyo, and its surrounding areas in Ivory Coast.