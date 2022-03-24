Stocks in news: Zomato, Zee Entertainment, Ruchi Soya, HDFC and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 102 points lower at 17,454. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday after investors booked profit amid concerns over inflation and supply constraints. Despite a strong start, Sensex fell 304.48 points to close at 57,684.82. Nifty dipped 69.85 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 17,245.65.

HDFC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.36 per cent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Ruchi Soya: Edible oil major Ruchi Soya Industries has raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors, including major foreign investors, ahead of its follow-on public offer (FPO). The Rs 4,300-crore FPO of the company, backed by yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali, will open on Thursday and close on Monday. It has fixed a price band of Rs 615-650 for the public offer.

HDFC: The housing finance company approved retail home loans of over Rs 2 lakh crore during April 1, 2021 to March 21, 2022 period. The company said that this is the highest ever in a financial year. Demand for loans have come from across the country, HDFC said.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco announced that it has decided to withdraw its requisition notice that sought the removal of MD and CEO Punit Goenka from the board of ZEE. The announcement comes a day after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed an appeal filed by Invesco against a single-judge order granting interim injunction on holding an EGM of Zee Entertainment.

ICICI Bank: The RBI has allowed SBI Mutual Fund and other entities in the SBI group to together hold up to 9.99 per cent stake in the private sector lender.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical said it along with its US-based arm Ranbaxy has signed a $485 million settlement with two plaintiff groups regarding Ranbaxy generic drug application antitrust litigation.

IGL: Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has raised the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today.

Piramal Enterprises: The company is planning to raise up to Rs 375 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

HUL: Leading spice maker MDH has rejected the reports of a possible sale of its business to FMCG maker HUL. The reports suggested that MDH promoters were in talks to sell their business to HUL.

Zomato: Online food delivery platform Zomato said it has dissolved its step down subsidiary located in Canada. The subsidiary did not have any active business operation.