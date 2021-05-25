Stocks in news: Grasim Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, India Cements and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 66.5 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 15,268. On Monday, benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session led by gains in banking and finance stocks amid a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases. Sensex rose 111 points to finish at 50,651 and Nifty gained 22 points to 15,197.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Grasim Industries: The firm reported a 13.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,616.64 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 2,309.41 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Infosys: Co-founder of IT firm SD Shibulal purchased shares of Infosys worth Rs 100 crore through an open market transaction. Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 100 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The firm reported a 16 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.86 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 61.95 crore in the year ago period.

Panacea Biotec: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec have initiated production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the latter's facility in India, making it the first batch to be domestically manufactured in India.

YES Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal has imposed an interim stay on a Securities and Exchange Board of India's order issued on 12 April, in which a penalty of Rs 25 crore was imposed on YES Bank, and three of its executives for allegedly not informing investors of risk factors while facilitating the sale of the AT -1 bonds in the secondary market.

Barbeque Nation: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6 crore in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 226 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY20.

Mahanagar Gas: The company said its board recommended final dividend of Rs 14 per share having face value of Rs 10 apiece for FY21 for approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Union Bank of India: The bank announced the listing of 42,79,03,111 shares of face value Rs 10 each, allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers under qualified institutions placement by the Bank.

ICICI Securities: The domestic brokerage said its customers can now invest in bourses in the United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Singapore. Customers can invest up to $250,000 per year in overseas markets in stocks, exchange traded funds, mutual funds (non-US) and fixed income products traded in those exchanges.

Bharti Airtel: The telco said its network was fully ready for 5G and also announced deployment of additional spectrum in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to boost network quality.

India Cements: The cement firm reported a standalone net profit at Rs 71.63 crore in Q4 against standalone net loss at Rs 111.07 during the same quarter last fiscal.