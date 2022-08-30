Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Quick Heal, Axis Bank, Lupin and more

Benchmark indices ended lower on Monday amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 861 points to 57,972 and Nifty closed 246 points lower at 17,312. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.57 per cent. IT, banking, metal and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 975 points, 837 points, 322 points and 282 points, respectively. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 201 pts and 260 points, respectively.

Quick Heal Technologies: The company will undertake buyback of up to 50,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 per share at Rs 300 per equity share for a maximum amount of Rs 150 crore through a tender offer.

Macrotech Developers: The realty firm said its board has cleared raising of up to Rs 250 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures. The company did not inform the utilization of the proceeds of the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issue.

BLS International Services: Global financial services firm Nomura Singapore bought 11 lakh equity shares in the visa service provider via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share amounting to Rs 253 crore.

Reliance Industries: Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the 45th annual general meeting on August 29.

Axis Bank: The lender allotted 1,57,406 equity shares of Rs 2 each on August 29, 2022 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) scheme.

Lupin: The drug maker said it has received a tentative nod from the USFDA to market Dasatinib tablets, used to treat certain types of cancer, in America in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. The product is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Sprycel tablets.

Thyrocare Technologies: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc offloaded 3,20,000 shares on BSE and 2,68,707 shares on NSE, amounting to a 1.1 per cent stake of the diagnostic chain at an average price of Rs 615.14 apiece and Rs 614.79, respectively, for Rs 36 crore through an open market transaction as per the bulk deal data.

L&T Technology Services: The engineering services firm has won a multi-million-dollar deal from BMW Group for the European premier car maker's hybrid vehicles. As part of the 5-year deal, it will provide high-end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

ICRA: The rating agency company received board's nod for the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as a Group Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. His appointment is effective from August 30, 2022, and the company also designated him as Chief Investor Relations Officer.

BC Power Controls: The microcap cables company has board's nod for the issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares, on a preferential basis, to the promoter group category at a price of Rs 5.65 per share. The total fundraising was Rs 6.21 crore.