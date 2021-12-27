Stocks in news: RIL, Emami Realty, HP Adhesives, RBL Bank and more

Indian equity market started the last week of 2021 on a negative note today. Sensex slipped 539 points to 56,585 and Nifty fell 151 points to 16,851. On Friday, Sensex tumbled 191 points tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank amid mixed cues from global markets.

After a choppy session, Sensex closed 190.97 points lower at 57,124 and Nifty declined 68.85 points to 17,003.75. NTPC was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.69 per cent, followed by M&M, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HP Adhesives: The share of adhesive and sealant firm will list on BSE and NSE today. The company raised Rs 125.96 crore through its primary offering between December 15-17.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate's arm Reliance Digital Health has invested in Oncology-focused managed healthcare platform Karkinos Healthcare has received an undisclosed amount.

RBL Bank: Vishawvir Ahuja has stepped down as MD & CEO of the bank. Rajeev Ahuja has been appointed as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with immediate effect.

Lupin: The drug firm has received approval from the US health regulator to sell Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, used in the control of serum phosphorus with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Canara Bank: The lender has raised Rs 2,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds to a total of 10 allottees. The bank has successfully raised Basel-III compliant tier-II series I bonds.

Adani Transmission: The Adani Group firm has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd, with an estimated capex of more than Rs 1,200 crore.

VST Tillers Tractors: The country's largest manufacturer of power tillers meeting nearly two-thirds of demand, is expecting to close this fiscal with a record topline of Rs 1,000 crore on better sales of its cash-cow tillers and rising demand for its compact tractors.

GMR Infrastructure: The infra major has inked shareholders agreement with Indonesia's Angkasa Pura II for the development of Medan Airport on December 23. GMR Airports, a part of the GMR group, had in November won the bid for this high growth potential brownfield airport, through a closely contested international competitive bid process.

IDBI Bank: The government plans to soon invite Expression of Interest from entities to buy the LIC-controlled lender. The Cabinet had given in-principle approval in May for IDBI Bank's strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control.

IRCON International: The railway player has announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm named 'Ircon Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Limited' as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for construction of a national highway project in Punjab.

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik: The board of industrial machinery player has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 301 crore for expansion of its future technologies brand Battrixx, the company said.

Aditya Birla Money: The financial services firm has allotted 16 lakh non-convertible preference shares to its promoter Aditya Birla Capital for Rs 80 crore.

Visagar Polytex: The company's board has cleared raising of Rs 49.75 crore through Rights Issue of equity shares up to 29.27 crore in the ratio of 1:1.

Emami Realty: The small cap real estate player has seen an upgrade for its long-term rating. CARE has upgraded the credit rating of the long-term banks facilities to 'BBB; Stable' from 'BBB-; Stable.

Banas Finance: The microcap diversified commercial services company has cleared raising of funds up to Rs 49.80 crore through rights issue of shares.