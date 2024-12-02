Stocks in news: RVNL, TVS Motor, Cochin Shipyard, Dixon Technologies & more      

Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday. Sensex gained 759 pts to 79,802 and Nifty added 217 points to 24,131. Here's a look at stocks that are in focus today.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a distribution infrastructure development project worth Rs 642.56 crore from Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL). The project involves the development of distribution infrastructure for Package-3 in the central zone for execution of HT/LT infrastructure loss reduction works under the reforms-based and results-linked revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) in Punjab.

Macrotech Developers

Macrotech Developers has executed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited for Rs 47.98 crore pursuant to which JLIPPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

DLF

DLF said its subsidiary DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata) Ltd has entered into an agreement to sell its commercial office park in Kolkata to local developers Primarc Group and RDB group for Rs 637 crore. The 1.4 million sq ft office property—Kolkata Tech Park 1—in suburban Kolkata's Rajarhat area will be sold to RDB Primarc Techno Park LLP, an affiliate of Primarc and RDB Group.



GP Petroleums

GP Petroleums said it has entered into a supply agreement worth approximately Rs 223 crore with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a government of India enterprise, for the provision of Bulk Bitumen - VG30. "..we wish to inform you that GP Petroleums Limited (the Company or the seller) has entered into supply agreement for Bulk Bitumen -VG30, dated November 29, 2024, with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (a government of India Enterprise) (HPCL or the Buyer) for the supply of Bulk Bitumen - VG30 conforming to IS 73-2013, at various locations as required by HPCL," GP Petroleums said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors

The Tata Group company sold 27,636 commercial vehicles in November 2024 compared to 28,029 units in the year-ago period-a fall of 1% year-on-year. 47,117 passenger vehicles were shipped to dealerships last month as against 46,143 units a year ago-a growth of 2%.

Maruti Suzuki

Total sales of India's largest carmaker stood at 1,81,531 units in November against 1,64,439 in the year-ago period, rising 10.39% year-on-year.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor said it would buy an additional 39.11% stake in DriveX Mobility Private Ltd for Rs 97.78 crore, bringing its total ownership to 87.38%. The acquisition will be completed through the purchase of 7,914 equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, from existing shareholders. Upon completion of the transaction, DriveX will become a subsidiary of TVS Motor.

Castrol India

Castrol India said Ki Mobility Solutions has undergone corporate restructuring through a composite scheme of arrangement (demerger and amalgamation) (restructuring scheme), following which Ki Mobility Solutions has amalgamated with TVS Automobile Solutions (TASPL). Accordingly, the company's rights and percentage shareholding (7.09%) in Ki Mobility Solutions remains the same in TASPL except the number of shares which were allotted on November 28, 2024 by TASPL pursuant to restructuring scheme.

Dixon Technologies

The electronic manufacturing services provider said its wholly owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Compal Smart Device India Pvt Ltd, plans to commence mass production of Google Pixel smartphones for Compal's client, Google Information Services India Pvt Ltd.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement has cleared issuing Rs 1,000 crore in unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement. The NCDs, with a 10-year tenor and an interest rate of 7.22%, will mature on November 24, 2034, and be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

KEC International

KEC International said it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,040 crore in its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in international markets. The said orders include the supply of towers, hardware and poles for projects in the Americas, while another order includes 220 kV transmission lines in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

H.G. Infra Engineering

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as a qualified bidder by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 250 MW/500 MWH out of the project for setting up of 500 MW/1000 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems in Gujarat under Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding (Phase-IV) with viability gap funding support.

Cochin Shipyard

The Defence Ministry has inked a contract of Rs 1,207 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of INS Vikramaditya. The ministry said that the project is an important step towards development of Cochin Shipyard Limited as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India. It said that the project would likely involve around 50 MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and would lead to employment generation for more than 3,500 personnel.



Biocon

Biocon’s arm, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved YESINTEK (Ustekinumab-kfce), a biosimilar to the reference product Stelara (Ustekinumab). YESINTEK, a monoclonal antibody, is approved for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Escorts Kubota

Tractor sales fell nearly 10% in November. Total sales of Escorts Kubota slipped to 8,730 tractors last month as against 9,503 tractors in the year-ago period. Domestic sales fell 8.1% year-on-year to 8,730 units while exports fell 39.5% to 244 units.