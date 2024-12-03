Stocks in news: Swiggy, Wipro, Solar Industries, KEC International and more

The Indian market started the week on a positive note, rising over half a percent despite mixed signals. Sensex climbed 445.29 points to 80,248.08, and Nifty was up 144.90 points at 24,276 in the previous trading session. Here’s a look at stocks which are in focus in today's trade.

Swiggy

Swiggy stock will be in focus today as the food delivery company will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended September 2024. This is the first quarterly report of the company since its IPO.

Torrent Power

The power company opened its QIP issue on December 2. The floor price has been set at Rs 1,555.75 per share.

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies has expanded into physical entertainment buying a 60% stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centers, a leader in indoor soft play centers for children, for Rs 43.7 crore. Additionally, Nazara will infuse primary funds of up to Rs 64 crore into Nodwin Gaming via the subscription to its optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS).

Home First Finance

BofA, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup among others purchased shares of Home First Finance in a block deal worth Rs 1,100 crore.

Muthoot Capital Services

The board of the firm will meet on December 5 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 90 crore on a private placement basis.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements on Monday announced a partnership with Finland-based technology and engineering company ‘Coolbrook’, the company said in an exchange release.

Wipro

Shares of Wipro are in focus today as the company will trade ex-bonus with respect to the 1:1 bonus issue of shares announced earlier. The IT major had fixed December 3 as the record date for the same.

Solar Industries

Solar Industries has won an export order worth Rs 2,039 crore for supply of defence products.

KEC International

Bangladesh Tax Tribunal dismissed KEC International's appeal against VAT demand. It will challenge the VAT order in Bangladesh High Court.

BPCL

BPCL inked an MoU with Coal India for setting up a coal to synthetic natural gas project at Western coalfields through surface coal gasification.