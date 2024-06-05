Stocks in news: Tata Motors, SBI, Hindalco, LTIMindTree, Wipro, NLC India, Texmaco Rail and Concor

Indian benchmark indices crashed sharply on Tuesday as the BJP-led NDA failed to cross 300 mark on its own, which dented the market sentiments. BSE Sensex plunged 4,389.73 points, or 5.74 per cent to settle at 72,079.05. NSE's Nifty50 index tanked 1,379.40 points, or 5.93 per cent, to end the session at 21,884.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 05, 2024:



Related Articles

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Finance, a step-down subsidiary of Tata Motors, will be merged with Tata Capital, subject to regulatory approvals including NCLT. Further, the board has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary with the proposed name as TML Commercial Vehicles.



State Bank of India: The largest state-run lender's board of directors shall meet on June 11 to consider long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to $3 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2024-25.



Wipro: The blue-chip technology services and consulting company has partnered with Zscaler to introduce Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform.



Hindalco Industries: The aluminum products maker's subsidiary Novelis postponed its initial public offering in the United States citing market conditions. Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future, it said in a statement.



LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has expanded its partnership with SAP to deliver innovations for complex manufacturing industries.



NLC India: The PSU firm will consider raising foreign currency loans through external commercial borrowings (ECB) oup to $600 million through the direct route, subject to RBI guidelines on June 10. It will also seek external assistance from multilateral development banks (MDBs) through the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for upcoming renewable power projects.



Container Corporation of India: The state-run transportation company and Shipping Corporation of India signed an MOU to provide a seamless end-to-end logistics solution.



Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The engineering and infrastructure company has entered into a shareholders’ agreement and share purchase agreement (SPA) with Saira Asia Interiors and its existing shareholders for the acquisition of a 51 per cent shareholding in Saira Asia Interiors for Rs 9 crore.



Uflex: The packaging company has entered into a power purchase agreement and share subscription and shareholders’ agreement for the acquisition of 5.03 per cent equity shares in Onevolt Energy for Rs 9.6 crore.



Shilpa Medicare: A wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Shilpa Biologicals, has filed its first Drug Master File of recombinant Human Albumin 20 per cent with the USFDA. Recombinant Human Albumin 20 per cent targets to fulfill the growing demand for human serum albumin to meet current and future market demand.



GPT Infraprojects: The civil construction company has bagged an order worth Rs 547 crore from the PSU player Rail Vikas Nigam.



Deep Industries: The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Kakinada, for the hiring of DPDU (GDU) for processing gas for 10 months. The total estimated value of the award is Rs 56 crore.



Roto Pumps: The compressor and pump maker company has commenced commercial production of downhole pumps in a new manufacturing facility at Greater Noida.



IIFL Finance: The special audit of the company directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been concluded.



RMC Switchgears: The company has secured a work order worth Rs 56.68 crore from AMISP provider for the supply of SMC meter enclosures for smart meters for the projects in PVVNL and MVVNL.