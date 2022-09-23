Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, M&M, Bharti Airtel and more

Benchmark indices fell for the second straight session on Thursday, in line with weak global cues following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and hawkish stance. Sensex declined 337.06 points to settle at 59,119.72. During the day, it tanked 624 points to 58,832.78. Nifty lost 88.55 points to close at 17,629.80.

However, mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 82 points and 138 points, respectively. Banking shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE index falling 680 points. The BSE consumer durables index rose the most, by 411 points, capping losses for the broader market.

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries on September 23 announced investment of $12 million into US-based Caelux to acquire 20 per cent stake. Reliance New Energy (RNEL) and Caelux have also inked a strategic partnership agreement for technical collaboration and commercialisation of latter's technology, Reliance said in an exchange filing. Caelux is involved in development of perovskite-based solar technology.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automobile company is in talks with global investors to raise between $250 million and $500 million to accelerate its plans to build electric vehicles (EVs), Reuters said quoting source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Bharti Airtel: Pastel Ltd, an entity of Singtel has sold 1.59 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore through an open market transaction. The stake has been bought by Bharti Airtel's promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd, as per block deal data with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Tata Steel: The board of Tata Steel has cleared the amalgamation of 7 of its subsidiaries - Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Metaliks, The Tinplate Company of India, TRF, Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining into and with the parent company.

Shilpa Medicare: The company said its analytical services division at Nacharam, Telangana has received Establishment Inspection Report from US Food and Drug Administration. The USFDA carried out inspection during April 26 to April 29. This is the first US FDA inspection of this facility.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler auto major has raised ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect i.e. September 22, 2022. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation.

Century Textiles and Industries: Birla Estates, realty arm of Century Textiles and Industries, has acquired 10 acre land parcel in Bengaluru. The company expects revenue potential of Rs 900 crore through a development of 1 million square feet facility.

Kirloskar Industries: The company has announced the proposed sale of its 17.41 per cent stake in Swaraj Engines (SEL) to Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The stake sale has been proposed through inter-se transfer amongst the promoter through off-market transaction, at a price of Rs 1,400 per share.

Somany Ceramics: The company has decided to offload its entire equity stake in subsidiary Amora Ceramics (ACPL) for Rs 3.62 crore. Amora Ceramics will cease to be the subsidiary of the company after completion of disinvestment.

Cipla: The pharma company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Indore plant, indicating closure of the inspection. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) at Indore plant has conducted product specific pre-approval inspection (PAI) during June 27 and July 1.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: The board of directors has cleared raising of funds up to Rs 940 crore through rights issue.

Aster DM Healthcare: Medcare Hospital LLC, a step-down material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Limited has acquired a 60 per cent stake in Skin III Limited. Skin III Limited is a private company incorporated in Dubai and is a leader in offering IV Drips (Vitamin and Detox) and other Aesthetics Procedures (HydraFacial, laser hair Removal etc).

HCL Infosystems: The rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed its long-term Issuer rating of HCL Infosystems Limited as 'BBB-/stable'.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The RBI has directed the NBFC firm to immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, till further orders. However, the NBFC may continue to carry out recovery or repossession activities, through its own employees.

Lupin: The pharma firm has received approval from the US FDA for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution USP.

Tube Investments: Tl Clean Mobility Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tube Investments on Wednesday bought 13,836 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each, representing about 65.2% of the subscribed and paid up equity share capital of lPLT.