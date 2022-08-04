Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and more

Indian market closed higher for the sixth straight session in highly volatile trade led by gains in IT stocks on Wednesday. Sensex closed 214 points higher at 58,350 and Nifty ended at 17,388, up 42 points. Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.97 per cent. Maruti, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.29 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, Britannia Industries, Berger Paints, GAIL (India), Balkrishna Industries, Abbott India, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, REC and more

Vodafone Idea: The telco reported a net loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The telco major's loss marginally narrowed from Rs 7,318.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, but widened from Rs 6,563.1 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4FY22).

Adani Wilmar: The edible oil major reported a 10 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.59 crore for the quarter ended June on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 175.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Power: The frim reported a 16-fold surge in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 4,780 crore compared with Rs 278 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel: The telco announced it has signed 5G network agreements with gear makers Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to commence deployment this month.

Adani Transmission: The Adani Group firm reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30 against PAT of Rs 433.24 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: The airline posted a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore for the June quarter, against a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22. Revenue rose 327.5 per cent to Rs 12,855.3 crore during the same period.

Coromandel International: The fertilisers firm will buy 45 per cent stake in Senegal-based rock phosphate firm Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), a move aimed at India becoming self-sufficient in DAP fertilisers. In May, it had announced that it would acquire 45 per cent equity stake in BMCC for Rs 225 crore.

BSE: The leading stock exchange logged a 23 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a net profit of Rs 51.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Inox Leisure: The multiplex chain operator reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.09 crore for the quarter ended June, led by rising footfalls at cinema halls. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 122.28 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

JMC Projects (India): The civil construction company logged a consolidated profit of Rs 31.33 crore for the quarter ended June against a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 44 per cent to Rs 1,671.64 crore partly on a low base.