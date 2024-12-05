Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, IGL, Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp and more  

Benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. Sensex rose 110 points to 80,956, and Nifty was up 10 points at 24,467. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers

Vodafone Group Plc said it plans to sell the remaining 3 percent stake in Indus Towers, or 7.92 crore shares, and use the funds for the repayment of $101 million in settling outstanding dues.

Dynamic Services & Security

The company has received an offer letter for a mega project from the Maharashtra government to set up a new project for the manufacturing of solar PV panels (1,800 MW) in Raigad. The company has decided on a fixed capital investment of Rs 1,080 crore for the project.

Bondada Engineering

Bondada Engineering has won an order worth Rs 108.9 crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency.

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma has inked an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire 3 anti-diabetes brands.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge has launched a qualified institutional placement on Wednesday. The company has fixed a floor price at Rs 1,323.54 per share.

Indraprastha Gas

Natural gas distribution firm Indraprastha Gas (IGL) said it plans to propose a bonus share issue to its shareholders during its upcoming board meeting on December 10.

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore. The indicative issue price is at Rs 690-699 per share.

Technopack Polymers

The Board of Technopack Polymers has cleared a bonus issue of shares in the ratio 1:1.

Mastek

Arun Agarwal has resigned as Global Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective December 3.

Hero MotoCorp

The two-wheeler firm has launched three variants of the V2 series of electric scooters - VIDA V2 – PRO, PLUS, and LITE, with the starting price at Rs 96,000.