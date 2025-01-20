Stocks in news: Wipro, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Paytm, RBL Bank and more 

The Indian equity indices ended lower on January 17. Sensex was down 423.49 points or 0.55 percent at 76,619.33, and the Nifty fell 108.60 points or 0.47 percent at 23,203.20. Here's a look at stocks that are likely in remain in news today.

Adani Energy Solutions

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission are in news today after the firm said its arm has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) for buying 100% Equity Shares of Superheights Infraspace Private Limited (SIPL).

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank logged a 10% rise in its December quarter net profit at Rs 3,305 crore against Rs 3,005 crore a year ago.

RBL Bank

Private lender RBL Bank reported a 86% decline in its December quarter standalone net profit at Rs 33 crore against Rs 233 crore reported in the year ago period.

Jio Financial

Jio Financial reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 295 crore for the quarter ended December 2024 which was flat versus 294 crore reported in the year ago period.

Wipro

IT firm Wipro reported a 24.48 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY), in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 3,353.8 crore as against Rs 2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings today

Shares of Zomato, Paytm and IDBI Bank are in focus as the companies will announce their quarterly results today.

IndusInd Bank

The CFO of the private lender Gobind Jain has resigned, citing plans to explore other opportunities.

Zydus Life

Zydus Life has received a USFDA approval to conduct phase II(b) clinical trial for Usnoflast.

Gland Pharma

USFDA has issued an EIR for Gland Pharma’s Pashamylaram Facility in Hyderabad. The EIR indicates closure of the inspection, which was conducted from July 25-August 2, 2024.