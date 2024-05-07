Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Labs, PB Fintech, Lupin, GCPL, HPCL & Route Mobile

Indian equity markets settled on a mixed note on Monday, recovering from early jitter for the day. However, traders are awaiting rate cut cues from the markets. BSE Sensex added only 17.39 points, or 0.02per cent to settle at 73,895.54. NSE's Nifty50 index dropped 33.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end the session at 22,442.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 6, 2024:



Q4 results today: Pidilite Industries, JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SRF, PB Fintech, United Breweries, Voltas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Max Financial Services, Indraprastha Gas, CreditAccess Grameen, Century Textiles & Industries, KEC International, IDFC, Jindal Saw and Kajaria Ceramics are among the companies that will announce their Q4 results later today.



Lupin: The global pharma firm reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 359.4 crore for the March 2024 quarter, rising 52.3 per cent Yo, with EBITDA rising 72.5 per cent YoY to Rs 997 crore and margins expanding 700 bps to 20 per cent during the same period. Revenue from operations increased by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 4,960.8 crore for the quarter.



Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG company reported a net loss of Rs 1,893.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter despite healthy operating numbers, impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 2,375.65 crore for the quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,385.6 crore for the quarter, with volume growth of 12 per cent.



LTIMindtree: The IT services company has received a tax demand order of Rs 155.7 crore from the Department of Goods and Service Tax, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, for the year FY19.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company board of oil marketing company will consider a proposal for the recommendation of bonus equity shares along with Q4 and FY24 results on May 9.



Gujarat Fluorochemicals: The chemical company has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 101 crore for the March FY24 quarter, falling 70 per cent YoY. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,133 crore, declining 23 per cent YoY.



Route Mobile: The cloud communication platform service provider registered a net profit of Rs 95.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, falling 8.5 per cent YoY with lower operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,017 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024.



Muthoot Microfin: The recently listed shadow lender recorded a net profit of Rs 119.8 crore for the March 2024 quarter, growing 26.7 per cent YoY. Net interest income increased by 47 per cent YoY to Rs 400 crore, with a net interest margin expansion of 65 bps YoY at 13.52 per cent. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) jumped 62.66 per cent YoY to Rs 244 crore.



Kamdhenu: The TMT bars manufacturer has recorded net profit at Rs 16.8 crore for the March 2024 quarter, increasing 55.7 per cent YoY despite muted topline, driven by higher other income. Revenue from operations grew 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 176 crore for the quarter, with volumes rising 11 per cent YoY.



Drone Destination: The drone company has signed an agreement with cooperative major IFFCO for spraying agricultural products on up to 30 lakh acres of farm land. Drone Destination could get paid in the range of Rs 400 to Rs 800 per acre at prevailing market rates, implying that the deal will fetch a revenue of Rs 120-240 crore, as per the agreement.



Apcotex Industries: The chemical company has reported net profit at Rs 15.3 crore for the March 2024 quarter, falling 34 per cent, compared to the year-ago period, partly impacted by higher input costs and finance costs. However, revenue from operations grew by 21.3 per cent YoY to Rs 310.6. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.50 per share.