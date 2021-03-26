Stock in news: Reliance, JSW Steel, BPCL, Oil India, Adani Enterprises, Edelweiss, DLF, Power Grid

The Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, JSW Steel, BPCL, Oil India, Adani Enterprises, Edelweiss Financial Services, DLF, Shriram Transport Finance, Power Grid, Laxmi Organic Industries and Craftsman Automation will be in focus in Friday's trading session.

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries will offload its stake in subsidiaries, Den Networks and Hathway Cable & Datacom, through offer-for-sale (OFS). This OFS will open non-retail investors on Friday and for retail investors on Tuesday.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank will be listed on BSE and NSE today. The initial public offer (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times, which opened for bidding on March 17 and closed on March 19. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 303-305 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers will stock market debut today. The jewellery maker has raises Rs 1,175 crore from IPO with issue oversubscribed by 2.61 times. The issue, which opened for subscription between March 16-18, has price band of Rs 86-87 per share. The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore which would be used for working capital requirements.

JSW Steel: The steel maker is likely to close Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) deal today, as per report.

BPCL: Oil India to buy 39.84 crore shares in Numaligarh Refinery for Rs 8,675.96 crore from BPCL. Besides, Engineers India will acquire 3.21 crore shares for Rs 700 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company has entered into the copper business by incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Limited (KCL).

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus (EIYP) has concluded the acquisition of majority stake in French firm Engie Group's solar energy assets in India.

DLF Ltd: Real estate major DLF has raised Rs 500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

Shriram Transport Finance Co: The company's board has given nod to issue $225,000,000 senior secured notes to be consolidated and form a single series with the $500,000,000 4.40%, notes due 2024 issued on 13 January.

Power Grid: The state-owned company has completed the acquisition of Jaypee Powergrid Ltd.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries made a decent opening on stock exchanges on Thursday, listing at Rs 156.20, a 20 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 130 per share on the BSE. In a similar trend, the stock opened 20 per cent higher at Rs 155.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Craftsman Automation: Craftsman Automation share price kicked off trade on domestic bourses on weak note, listing at Rs 1,350, a 9 per cent discount over its issue price of Rs 1,490 per share on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock debuted 8.8 per cent lower at Rs 1,359 compared to issue price.