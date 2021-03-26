Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 493 pts higher, Nifty tops 14,500; M&M, L&T, NTPC lead rally

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 493 points or 1.02 per cent higher at 48,933, and NSE Nifty 50 index belled 181 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 14,506. In line with benchmark indices, broader markets also saw gap up oping, with Midcap and Smallcap indices surging over 1 per cent in opening trade. All the sectoral indices opened in green, with realty and auto stock leading the rally, rising over 1.5 per cent, each. Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex pack, only Dr. Reddy, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy, and TCS opened in red, while remaining 26 shares belled in positive terrain. Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Tech Mahindra, NTPC were top gainers. Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Kalyan Jewellers will be in focus as they will stock market debut today.

On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices lower for the second straight session amid board-based selling as futures and options (F&O) monthly contracts expire today. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 740 points or 1.51 per cent lower at 48,440, and NSE Nifty 50 index fell 224.5 points or 1.54 per cent to settle at 14,324. The broader markets also witnessed bloodbath, with midcap and smallcap indices declining 2.19 per cent and 1.81 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices ended in red, with auto and oil and gas stocks emerging as top losers, falling 2.7 per cent, each. Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex pack, only Dr. Reddy, HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T ended in green, while remaining 26 shares ended lower. Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HUL, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, NTPC, Ultratech Cement were among the top laggards. Positive cues from global markets failed to cheered market as spike in COVID cases and worries over lockdowns in several cities dampened investor sentiment. On the global front, Asian markets ended mostly higher while European markets too opened on a positive note.

Check live updates of Sensex and Nifty trading today:

9:45 am: Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kalyan Jewellers to make stock market debut today

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kalyan Jewellers will be listed on BSE and NSE today. The initial public offer (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times, which opened for bidding on March 17 and closed on March 19. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 303-305 per share.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers has raised Rs 1,175 crore from IPO with issue oversubscribed by 2.61 times. The issue, which opened for subscription between March 16-18, has price band of Rs 86-87 per share. The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore which would be used for working capital requirements.

9:35 am: Top gainers on BSE Sensex pack

Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex pack, only Dr. Reddy, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy, and TCS opened in red, while remaining 26 shares belled in positive terrain. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 809.45, 2.09%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Rs. 1397.85, 1.92%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (Rs. 9211.10, 1.67%), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 986.50, 1.64%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 104.65, 1.60%), were among top gainers.

9:25 am: All sectoral indices opened in green

All the sectoral indices opened in green, with realty and auto stock leading the rally, rising over 1.5 per cent, each. The BSE Realty index was at 2,624.9, up by 48.59 points or by 1.89%. Godrej, Sunteck Realty, DLF, Phoenix Mills), Sobha were leading gainers on realty space.

The BSE Auto index was at 22,121.8, up by 331.13 points or by 1.52%, lead by gains in Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki India), Bosch.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

8:45 am: Stock in focus

Shares of Reliance Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, JSW Steel, BPCL, Oil India, Adani Enterprises, Edelweiss Financial Services, DLF will be in focus in Friday's trading session.

8:35 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net seller in equity market, but turned net seller in debt segment on Friday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -1609.77 crore and Rs 2014.68 crore.

8:30 am: Asian markets trade higher on positive cues from US markets

Asian markets were trading higher, tracking strong cues from the US stocks which settled higher on Thursday. The China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.85 per cent, while the Hang Seng was trading 0.83 per cent higher. The Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed today.

8:25 am: US stocks ended higher

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended in green amid, paring early losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.62 per cent at 33,015 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.52 per cent to 3,974. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 per cent to 13,525.

8:20 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Reliance Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Edelweiss Financial Services, DLF, Shriram Transport Finance, Moneyboxx Finance will be in focus in today's trade.

8:15 am: Positive trading at SGX Nifty indicates gap up opening for Sensex, Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets. Positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures also indicated a positive start at Dalal Street. At 8:15 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 122.50 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 14,569.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

