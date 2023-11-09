Suzlon Energy, Paytm, APL Apollo, IndusInd Bank shares may see up to $288 mn inflows? MSCI rejig on Nov 14

The announcement on MSCI rebalancing is likely on November 14 and if one goes by a couple of brokerages, Suzlon Energy Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), IndusInd Bank Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes, Polycab India and Tata Communications Ltd are some of the stocks with high probability of getting included into MSCI India Standard index.

As per a JM Financial report, IndusInd Bank could see $288 million inflows if it were to be included in MSCI Standard India index. Persistent Systems is seen attracting $228 million inflows and APL Apollo $192 million. Sulzon Energy, which is expected to be included in the AMFI's midcap category soon, could see $186 million inflows if the stock is included in the MSCI Standard index.

Polycab India ($168 million) and Paytm ($150 million) are two other stocks that are seen attracting over $150 million inflows on MSCI inclusion, if any. Tata Communications and Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha), two other potential MSCI inclusions, could also see inflows of $144 million and $138 million, respectively. JM Financial sees borderline chances of Lodha making it into the MSCI India Standard index.

Among these stocks, Nuvama Institutional Equities finds Sulzon Energy, Polycab India and Macrotech Developers and Tata Communications. Any adjustments to the index would take place on November 30.

In a recent note, Morgan Stanley said it have had a constructive view on India for some time now, highlighting that India offers the best domestic demand alpha opportunity within Asia.

"A wide variety of growth indicators suggest that the economy is doing well. Investors we speak to are generally bullish and this has been reflected in a strong run in asset markets so far," it said.

