ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, GMP & listing date

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, December 17. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, December 18. The mutual sponsor saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC was open for bidding between December 12 and December 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 2,061-2,165 per share with a lot size of six shares. It raised a total of Rs 10,602.65 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 4,89,72,994 equity shares by Prudential Corp (UK).

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 39.17 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 2.97 lakh crore through more than 55.07 lakh applications. The portions for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) were subscribed 123.87 times and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) were booked 22.04 times. The allocations for retail investors and shareholders were subscribed 2.53 times and 9.75 times, respectively.



Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC:

Big HNI category: 2 investors out of 9 investors will get 96 shares (Probability: 22.22 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 14 investors will get 96 shares (Probability: 7.14 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investors out of 3 investors will get 6 shares. (Probability: 66.67 per cent)

Shareholders categories: 9 or 10 shares confirmed if one has applied for 90 shares

The grey market premium (GMP) of ICICI Prudential AMC has seen a strong rebound on the back of strong bids amid jittered market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 325-330 apiece in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 15-16 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 290-300 during the bidding period.

Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-based ICICI Prudential AMC is an asset management company, whose investment approach has been to manage risk first and aim for long term returns for their customers. It has an active quarterly average asset under management (QAAUM). As of September 30, 2025, it has an QAAUM of 10,147.6 billion.

Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India), ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas and CLSA India are among the 18 the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with December 19, Friday as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of ICICI Prudential AMC, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.