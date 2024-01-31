Suzlon Energy to share Q3 results today; earnings call with investors, analysts at 5 pm

Suzlon Energy Ltd is scheduled to announce its December quarter results on Wednesday, January 31. The largest domestic renewable energy solutions provider had on January 24 informed stock exchanges BSE and NSE that its board of directors will meet today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023.

Following the Q3 results, Sulzon Energy will also host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5 pm later in the day. The conference call would be attended by Group Chief Executive Officer JP Chalasani and Group Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody.

In its strategy note, earlier this month, IIFL Securities said Suzlon Energy is a turnaround candidate, which can see healthy earnings growth, as order book improves over the next 12-18 months.

The December quarter saw Suzlon Energy announcing several orders including an order 32 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, totalling 100.8 MW from a leading Nordic energy company. Besides, it won a repeat order of 193.2 MW from The KP Group in Gujarat. Suzlon won a 300 MW new order for the 3 MW series from Apraava Energy Private Limited.

The quarter also saw Suzlon’s S144 – 3 MW series getting RLMM listing by the MNRE, paving way for the successful commercialisation of the product.

Ahead of its December quarter results, Suzlon Energy said: "This is to further inform that as per the Company’s Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders as required to be implemented in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Monday, 1st January 2024 till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the declaration of the financial results of the Company (both days inclusive). Accordingly, the Trading Window shall remain closed till Friday, 2nd February 2024 and shall reopen on Saturday, 3rd February 2024."

Also read: PB Fintech shares: Nuvama downgrades Policybazaar parent's stock despite first ever quarterly profit. Here's why