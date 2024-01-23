Tanla Platforms shares in focus today as firm to announce Q3 earnings

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd are in focus today as the cloud communications firm will report its December 2023 quarter earnings today. The multibagger stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1178.05 on Saturday against the previous close of Rs 1177.65 on BSE. Market cap of Tanla Platforms stood at Rs 15,840.04 crore.

The stock opened higher at Rs 1187.5. Tanla Platforms stock has climbed 68.64% this year and risen 7.10% in the last one year. The stock delivered multibagger returns of 3743.7% in five years. Total 0.55 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.41 crore on BSE.

The stock has a beta of 0.1, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Persistent Systems stock stands at 63, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Tanla Platforms stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The software services firm reported a 29.1 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 142.50 crore for the July-September quarter.

Net profit growth was hit by lower interest income (cash outflow of M&A payout) and higher depreciation on intangible assets arising out of Tanla's acquisitions in recent times.

Revenue climbed 18.5 percent on a year on year basis to Rs 1,008.60 crore. This was the first quarter where revenue crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark. The rise in topline was led by a 7 percent growth in organic revenue and 27 percent rise in the digital platforms segment.

