Tata Elxsi Q3 earnings: Net profit falls, revenue at Rs 939 crore 

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Revenue climbed 2.72% to Rs 939.17 crore in Q3 against Rs 914.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Tata Elxsi share price: Tata Elxsi stock fell 0.45% to Rs 6443.70 today against the previous close of Rs 6472.75 on BSE.

Tata Elxsi Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.39% fall in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Net profit slipped to Rs 199 crore in Q3 against Rs 206 crore in the December 2023 quarter. 

Revenue climbed 2.72% to Rs 939.17 crore in Q3 against Rs 914.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 
Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 246.6 crore in the last quarter and EBITDA margin came at 26.3%.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi said, "We continue to see positive outcomes of our strategic business focus on Japan, emerging markets and capitalising on the India opportunity. During the quarter, our revenue from India has grown by 21.9% YoY, while Japan and emerging markets grew at 66.8% YoY. This will serve us well over the next few quarters even as we navigate geopolitical uncertainty, currency volatility and industry specific challenges in Europe and US."

The Tata Elxsi stock closed 0.45% lower at Rs 6443.70 today against the previous close of Rs 6472.75 on BSE. Earnings were announced after market hours. The stock opened higher at Rs 6541.35 on BSE today. Total 0.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.56 crore on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 09, 2025, 4:44 PM IST
